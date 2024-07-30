- Heat and storm warning in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland

Lots of sun, hardly any clouds, and high temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees: People in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland should expect a heatwave today. The German Weather Service (DWD) has also issued an official heat warning for some parts of the federal states. It is strongly advised to avoid physical exertion outdoors.

According to the DWD, similar temperatures are expected on Wednesday. After a brief cooling overnight, but remaining dry, it will be hot and humid at 28 to 34 degrees.

However, the sunny weather will be increasingly replaced by clouds throughout the day. In the afternoon, the high temperatures will result in heavy rain, hail, thunderstorms, and gusts of wind. Overnight, temperatures will drop to lows of 14 to 20 degrees with rainy weather.

Thursday will also be marked by severe weather, according to meteorologists. With high temperatures of 26 to 30 degrees, it will rain and thunder in many regions. Towards the end of the week, there will not be much change.

The DWD has announced that a similar heat warning will be issued for Thursday due to the anticipated severe weather conditions. The following is added: The meteorologists have warned of heavy rain, hail, thunderstorms, and strong winds throughout the day.

