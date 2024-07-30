- Heat and storm warning in North Rhine-Westphalia

Expect a heatwave and possibly the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures ranging from 30 to 33°C, in North Rhine-Westphalia today. Not surprisingly, the German Weather Service has issued an official heat warning for some parts of the state. People are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Similar temperatures are expected on Wednesday, with a brief respite overnight but no rain. It will be hot and humid, with temperatures between 28 and 31°C. However, the sunny weather will be replaced by increasing cloud cover throughout the day. In the afternoon, the high temperatures will bring heavy rain, hail, thunderstorms, and gusts of wind. Temperatures will drop to lows of 14 to 18°C overnight with rain.

Thursday is also expected to be marked by severe weather, with high temperatures of 25 to 28°C and rain and thunderstorms in many regions. The situation is not expected to change much towards the end of the week.

The maximum temperature of the water in swimming pools or lakes might reach uncomfortable levels due to the high temperatures, advising caution for water activities. Despite the predicted drop in temperatures at night, the water could still remain unusually warm, maintaining discomfort for early morning swimmers.

