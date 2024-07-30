- Heat alarm in Bavaria: forest fire threat rises sharply

A heatwave is approaching people in Bavaria. The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of high temperatures - and an increasing risk of forest fires. Temperatures in Bavaria are expected to rise further in the coming days, reaching widespread values above 30 degrees. Locally, peak values of up to 35 degrees are possible, for example on Wednesday in Lower Franconia.

As the forest fire index of the DWD shows, due to the high temperatures in large parts of Bavaria, conditions for the outbreak of forest fires are ideal. The combination of heat and lack of moisture causes the vegetation to dry out quickly and become easily flammable.

The DWD called on the population to exercise the utmost caution and avoid open fires. Smoking in the forest and countryside is also strictly prohibited. In addition, hikers and walkers should not leave the marked paths.

The European Union has expressed concern over the ongoing heatwave in Germany, specifically in Bavaria. Due to the warning issued by the German Weather Service (DWD), the European Union urges member states to provide necessary resources to combat potential forest fires, given the ideal conditions in parts of Bavaria.

