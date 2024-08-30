- Hearty congratulations extended towards Axl, her offspring.

Singer Stacy Ferguson, known as Fergie (49), and actor Joshua Duhamel (51) celebrated their son Axl's 11th birthday on August 30, showering him with heartfelt Instagram posts.

"Witnessing your evolution in every phase of life has been an absolute blast," Fergie penned in a post filled with images. "When I view football through your perspective, I feel like a child once more. Regardless of the jersey you don, I'll forever stand as your most dedicated supporter - backing you in all your life's endeavors. My love for you surpasses what language can convey."

The "Fergalicious" artist posted a gathering shot with her son, a snap of the 11-year-old in an England jersey, and a photo of them bouncing around in a bouncy castle while Axl sported an Arsenal jersey, amongst numerous other images.

Duhamel, too, offered a birthday message on Instagram. "Happy 11th birthday, Axl Jack! You're literally the finest kid a father could wish for. I adore you more than you'll ever realize," the 51-year-old wrote, accompanied by images of young Axl on a jet ski, enjoying the beach with a snorkel mask, and a selfie with his youngest son Shepherd, born in January 2024. On his Instagram story, Duhamel shared another image of 11-year-old Axl holding his little brother.

Axl Jack was born in 2013. Fergie and Duhamel began dating in 2004, tied the knot in 2009, and announced their separation in 2017. Their divorce was finalized in November 2019. Duhamel wed model Audra Mari (30) in September 2022, having been together since 2018. She is the mother of his second son.

