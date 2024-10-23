Heartbreaking update on Mirage fighter jet delivery to Ukraine:

In 2025, Ukraine is set to receive the Mirage 2000-5, marking its second Western combat jet for its defense endeavors. Despite anticipations, the initial delivery is estimated to be minimal, as reported by the French newspaper "La Tribune." French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed the delivery, although the exact number remained undisclosed.

This news falls short of Ukraine's defense expectations, as a small number of Mirage 2000-5 fighters might have negligible impacts on the battlefield. Presently, multiple aircraft are undergoing modifications at Cazaux, Gironde, to equip them for both aerial and ground attacks.

As per "La Tribune," the initial delivery consists of three Mirage 2000-5 fighters, armed with Mica missiles, AASM bombs, and SCALP cruise missiles—the French counterpart of the British Storm Shadow. Ukraine hopes to acquire authorization to utilize these long-range weapons for strikes on Russian military targets.

The Mirage 2000-5 marks Ukraine's second acquisition of a Western combat jet, following the F-16. Pilot and technician training is ongoing, but the involvement's exact numbers remain undisclosed. Uncertainty persists regarding the small delivery, possibly due to insufficient trained personnel.

More Mirage 2000-5s are expected to be shipped to Kyiv in future, with France having 26 operational examples at hand. Other countries operating these jets include Greece and Qatar.

F-16 Pilots in Training

Ukraine's quest for combat jets has faced setbacks, including the halting progress of the F-16 initiative. Reports suggest that six to ten jets are already operational, with an additional twenty expected by year's end.

Western allies have committed a total of 79 combat aircraft for Ukraine, with one being lost in combat. Ukraine aims to secure at least 120 F-16s for comprehensive air defense, with 60 to 80 providing adequate protection.

Next year, the F-16 initiative may regain momentum. Ukrainian pilots are undergoing training globally, including in the USA, Romania, France, and the UK. Lately, Ukrainian trainees completed the Royal Air Force's basic training program, with advanced fast jet training and F-16 conversion to follow.

As per the UK's Ministry of Defense, more than 200 Ukrainian pilots have completed their basic training program.

