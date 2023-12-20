Skip to content
Heart failure - Singer and entertainer Gunther Emmerlich has died

His sonorous bass was present in concert, opera and TV. Age has not kept Kammersänger Gunther Emmerlich from the stage or screen - now his audience has to say goodbye forever.

Gunther Emmerlich at the Golden Hen 2023 in Leipzig.aussiedlerbote.de

The singer and entertainer Gunther Emmerlich is dead. He died unexpectedly on Tuesday at the age of 79 at home in Dresden from heart failure, as his manager Gunter Grebler told the German Press Agency on Wednesday. The MDR had first reported.

Singing, directing, presenting, a foray into acting and, most recently, audio books - his trump card was diversity. He has written three books about his life. Born in Eisenberg (Thuringia) in 1944, the bass wanted to become a pilot or go to sea as a boy, but then studied opera singing at the Franz Liszt University of Music in Weimar after training as a civil engineer.

Emmerlich even gave "Wetten, dass...?" a run for its money

In 1972, he was hired by the young talent studio of the Dresden Opera, and shortly afterwards he joined the ensemble. The banjo player and jazz singer also founded the Semper House Band in 1985 with like-minded musicians from the Staatskapelle. From 1987, Emmerlich conquered the TV screen in the GDR and even rivaled Thomas Gottschalk's "Wetten, dass...? " in the West with "Showkolade", a mix of glitter, contemporary criticism and cabaret.

In 1992, he terminated his contract with the Semperoper in order to work freelance. With shows such as "Nimm Dir Zeit", "Gunther und drüber" and "Zauberhafte Heimat", he then became a favorite of German television viewers in East and West. In 2008, he made his successful debut with opera singer Deborah Sasson at New York's Carnegie Hall. His musical repertoire ranges from church music to song cycles, arias and duets to Dixieland and swing. In 2015, he made his debut in an operetta at the Bad Hersfeld Festival.

His most recent appearance is currently being broadcast on MDR

Since then, he has made regular guest appearances with his own program in eastern Germany and appeared on television. According to a close friend, he was still present at the recording of a Christmas concert on Sunday. On Wednesday evening, "we can all watch his last recorded program together on MDR and say goodbye to him," wrote his manager.

Source: www.stern.de

