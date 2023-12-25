Skip to content
Health problems at the wheel: woman dies

Due to an unspecified medical incident, a female driver in Plochingen left the road and died. The 74-year-old woman actually wanted to turn right into a road on Saturday, as the police reported on Monday. However, due to presumably developing health problems, she drove across a carriageway,...

Due to an unspecified medical incident, a female driver in Plochingen left the road and died. The 74-year-old woman actually wanted to turn right into a road on Saturday, as the police reported on Monday. However, due to presumably developing health problems, she drove across a carriageway, where her vehicle crashed into a bush opposite and then left the road. Passers-by reportedly found the unconscious woman at the wheel of her vehicle and initiated first aid measures. The ambulance service and an emergency doctor also tried in vain to save the senior citizen. She died at the scene of the accident.

