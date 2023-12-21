Skip to content
Health authority expects a continuing wave of colds in January

The current wave of colds in Lower Saxony is expected to continue into January, according to the state health department. "We do not expect the wave of colds to end after the turn of the year, even if an exact forecast is not possible," the office announced on Thursday. According to the...

The current wave of colds in Lower Saxony is expected to continue into January, according to the state health department. "We do not expect the wave of colds to end after the turn of the year, even if an exact forecast is not possible," the office announced on Thursday. According to the information, colds and Covid-related illnesses have been the most common so far, while only a few cases of the flu virus have been recorded. "This means that flu virus numbers are expected to rise in January," it said.

The health authority warned that infections with influenza or Covid-19 could take a severe course in individual cases, even if most patients only have mild symptoms. "We therefore continue to expressly recommend vaccination for all people with an increased risk of a severe course, especially the flu vaccination," the office stated.

Source: www.stern.de

