Health authorities issue alarm over lethal E. coli incident spanning various states, linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

The incident has led to at least 49 cases of illness spreading over 10 different states, with one fatality of an elderly individual also reported. Ten individuals have been hospitalized due to this, including a young child who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially severe complication that can arise from E. coli infections. Most of these cases have been reported in Colorado and Nebraska.

As per the CDC, the majority of those affected mentioned having consumed McDonald's Quarter Pounder sandwiches.

The investigation into the cause of this outbreak is considered to be progressing at an expeditious pace, but no particular ingredient has been identified as the source as yet. However, investigators are concentrating on two potential culprits: the slivered onions and the beef patties. According to the CDC, the beef patties are solely utilized in Quarter Pounder sandwiches, while the onions are predominantly used in Quarter Pounder burgers and not in other items.

Following this discovery, McDonald's has removed these suspect components from their outlets in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Quarter Pounder hamburgers may no longer be accessible in certain other states as a result of this.

However, it's vital to note that the scope of this outbreak may potentially extend beyond these specified states.

Individuals who develop symptoms of E. coli infection, such as severe abdominal cramps, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting, are advised to seek medical attention promptly and inform their healthcare provider of their recent consumption of a McDonald's Quarter Pounder.

The stock price of McDonald's took a tumble of 10% in post-market trading as news of the outbreak spread.

The health agency is actively monitoring the situation closely as the outbreak of E. coli infections continues to affect numerous individuals. Due to the potential severity of hemolytic uremic syndrome, rigorous measures are being taken to ensure the health and safety of the public.

