Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
HealthNews

Health authorities issue alarm over lethal E. coli incident spanning various states, linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

The CDC in the United States issued a food safety warning on Tuesday, connecting it to an ongoing E. coli outbreak, which they suggest is connected to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

 and  Lauren Adams
2 min read
A single individual has perished, and ten others have been admitted to hospitals, as reported by...
A single individual has perished, and ten others have been admitted to hospitals, as reported by the CDC, due to an E. coli contamination connected to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

Health authorities issue alarm over lethal E. coli incident spanning various states, linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

The incident has led to at least 49 cases of illness spreading over 10 different states, with one fatality of an elderly individual also reported. Ten individuals have been hospitalized due to this, including a young child who developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially severe complication that can arise from E. coli infections. Most of these cases have been reported in Colorado and Nebraska.

As per the CDC, the majority of those affected mentioned having consumed McDonald's Quarter Pounder sandwiches.

The investigation into the cause of this outbreak is considered to be progressing at an expeditious pace, but no particular ingredient has been identified as the source as yet. However, investigators are concentrating on two potential culprits: the slivered onions and the beef patties. According to the CDC, the beef patties are solely utilized in Quarter Pounder sandwiches, while the onions are predominantly used in Quarter Pounder burgers and not in other items.

Following this discovery, McDonald's has removed these suspect components from their outlets in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Quarter Pounder hamburgers may no longer be accessible in certain other states as a result of this.

However, it's vital to note that the scope of this outbreak may potentially extend beyond these specified states.

Individuals who develop symptoms of E. coli infection, such as severe abdominal cramps, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting, are advised to seek medical attention promptly and inform their healthcare provider of their recent consumption of a McDonald's Quarter Pounder.

The stock price of McDonald's took a tumble of 10% in post-market trading as news of the outbreak spread.

The health agency is actively monitoring the situation closely as the outbreak of E. coli infections continues to affect numerous individuals. Due to the potential severity of hemolytic uremic syndrome, rigorous measures are being taken to ensure the health and safety of the public.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Various Financial Statements Keep Investors in a State of Uncertainty
Economy

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street On Wall Street, things are quite bustling, with the main focus shifting towards individual stocks as earning seasons gains momentum. Unfortunately, telecommunications provider Verizon took the hit as the day's biggest loser, despite showing impressive

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
This document or resource, as you may call it.
Politics

Blinken encourages Israel to utilize Sinwar's death as an opportunity to put an end to the Gaza conflict, yet achieving a resolution appears to be a distant prospect.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken exhorted prominent Israeli authorities on Tuesday to leverage the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to facilitate the liberation of the remaining captives imprisoned in Gaza and bring an end to the conflict – however, scant proof suggests that...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public