Cabinet - Heads of state expect significant growth at the military airport

The heads of government of Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg expect the expansion of the Holzdorf military airport to attract at least 1,000 people. Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) said on Tuesday at a joint cabinet meeting at Holzdorf military airbase that he expected 1000 to 1200 new arrivals. His counterpart in Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff, said it could well be more.

Haseloff said that the entire region must be promoted as part of the expansion. Funds should flow into the expansion of the infrastructure within a radius of 50 kilometers. It is also about the framework conditions in the municipal, social, educational and medical sectors. "Everything that plays a role in terms of quality of life." Specifically, the Holzdorf train station should be made barrier-free, the Falkenberg-Jüterbog line should be upgraded and a bypass around Holzdorf should be built quickly.

Woidke said that he was aware that a large proportion of employees at the site would continue to commute. "I am not naive about this." Of the 700 additional employees, up to 40 percent could settle in the region, he explained. "Plan housing construction in your regions," he instructed the mayors of the region. However, it could not be expected that all new employees would move to the region - especially as the Bundeswehr often moves between locations every few years.

Haseloff said that hospital locations were also part of an attractive region. These must be secured. It must be clear to everyone that the expansion of the military airport represents the current turning point and is important for NATO and its defense and security. In addition, the region has never been spoiled with major investments.

The Holzdorf military airport on the border between Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt is to be developed into one of the most important air bases of the German Armed Forces. Among other things, the German government wants to procure the Arrow 3 air defense system from Israel in order to be able to neutralize incoming missiles at high altitudes.

In addition, Holzdorf is to become the base for 47 of 60 of the Bundeswehr's new heavy transport helicopters. The first helicopters are due to be delivered in 2027. Around 1,800 people currently work on the military site. The planned investment is up to 700 million euros. In addition, a further 700 military and civilian employees are to work at the site in the future.

