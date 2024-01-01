Skip to content
Head-on collision - one dead, two seriously injured

Accident - Head-on collision - one dead, two seriously injured

A 64-year-old man from North Rhine-Westphalia drove his car into the oncoming lane on a country road in Hesse - causing a fatal accident. There was a head-on collision involving three cars and a 61-year-old driver was killed, the police announced on Monday.

The 64-year-old and another driver of the same age were seriously injured in the accident on New Year's Eve and taken to hospital. It was not yet clear why the man from North Rhine-Westphalia drove into the opposite lane. The accident happened at around 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve and the road was closed until 4.30 a.m. on New Year's morning.

Latest