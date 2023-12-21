Skip to content
Head-on collision near Straubing: Two seriously injured

Two people have been seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars near Straubing. An 83-year-old man drove his car into the oncoming lane between Straubing and Kay on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. There, his car collided with the vehicle of a 42-year-old man. The...

A rescue helicopter comes in for a landing. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A rescue helicopter comes in for a landing. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Accident - Head-on collision near Straubing: Two seriously injured

Two people have been seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars near Straubing. An 83-year-old man drove his car into the oncoming lane between Straubing and Kay on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. There, his car collided with the vehicle of a 42-year-old man. The latter was trapped in the car and rescuers freed him. He was then flown to a hospital in Regensburg. The 83-year-old was also taken to a nearby hospital. It was not clear why he left the road.

