Head-on collision in Oer-Erkenschwick: seven injured

Seven people were injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Oer-Erkenschwick. An 18-year-old driver wanted to turn left at a major intersection on Monday evening when another car came towards him. The traffic lights turned green for both cars, resulting in a collision, according to the...

An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room.
Recklinghausen district - Head-on collision in Oer-Erkenschwick: seven injured

Seven people were injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Oer-Erkenschwick. An 18-year-old driver wanted to turn left at a major intersection on Monday evening when another car came towards him. The traffic lights showed green for both cars, resulting in a collision, according to the police on Tuesday morning.

The 18-year-old and his two female passengers (aged 17 and 19) suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. The 43-year-old driver of the other car and her three passengers, including a five-year-old child, suffered minor injuries. Although they were taken to hospital for treatment, they were discharged during the night.

