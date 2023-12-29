New Year's Eve party - Head of tourism: New Year's Eve admission required at the Brandenburg Gate

The head of Berlin's tourism company, Burkhard Kieker, has defended the admission fee of ten euros for the New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate this year. "It costs admission simply because the security fees have risen so enormously," he said on RBB-Inforadio on Friday. Among other things, the Tiergarten had to be cordoned off. "The prices have doubled and tripled in some cases for the security staff and the fences."

The traditional New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate is set to be bigger again this year. Fireworks are also planned for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. 65,000 tickets are on offer. Online tickets were still available on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, possible New Year's Eve riots in other parts of the city like last year did not deter foreign visitors from coming to Berlin for New Year's Eve. "Berlin's image is so solid," emphasized Kieker. "Everyone knows that there are some weird people in big cities and that's why it's not a deterrent."

Ticket sales for the New Year's Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate

Source: www.stern.de