Head of the Federal Network Agency: The era of cheap energy is over

Added to this are the higher grid fees from next year: the four transmission system operators Amprion, Tennet, Transnet and 50Hertz announced in mid-December that the grid fees will rise from 3.12 cents per kilowatt hour this year to 6.43 cents next year. The reason for this is that a subsidy of 5.5 billion euros initially promised by the German government will not be forthcoming after all.

Müller defended these cost-cutting decisions. This was a "difficult decision for the federal government", but no money can be saved without this having an impact, he told the "Rheinische Post" in view of the dispute over the budget. Müller stated that an average family household will probably pay around 120 euros more in grid fees per year as a result.

Müller also expects the grid operators to quickly pass the costs on to customers. "Sooner or later, the costs will be passed on to all consumers, regardless of when the changes are implemented," he told the newspaper. However, there may be delays as some operators will not be able to switch their IT systems at the beginning of the year.

Source: www.stern.de