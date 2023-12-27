Skip to content
Head of the Federal Network Agency: The era of cheap energy is over

The Federal Network Agency expects electricity prices to remain high in the long term. "The era of cheap energy is over, at least as long as we continue to consume large quantities of conventionally generated energy," said the head of the agency, Klaus Müller, in Wednesday's Rheinische Post....

Power lines in Bavaria.aussiedlerbote.de
Added to this are the higher grid fees from next year: the four transmission system operators Amprion, Tennet, Transnet and 50Hertz announced in mid-December that the grid fees will rise from 3.12 cents per kilowatt hour this year to 6.43 cents next year. The reason for this is that a subsidy of 5.5 billion euros initially promised by the German government will not be forthcoming after all.

Müller defended these cost-cutting decisions. This was a "difficult decision for the federal government", but no money can be saved without this having an impact, he told the "Rheinische Post" in view of the dispute over the budget. Müller stated that an average family household will probably pay around 120 euros more in grid fees per year as a result.

Müller also expects the grid operators to quickly pass the costs on to customers. "Sooner or later, the costs will be passed on to all consumers, regardless of when the changes are implemented," he told the newspaper. However, there may be delays as some operators will not be able to switch their IT systems at the beginning of the year.

