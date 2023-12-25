Crime - Head of security: museums now better secured

The spectacular art thefts of the recent past - such as the break-in at the Dresden Green Vault - have made museums in Germany rethink their security policies. But it's not just about these crimes: "We are preparing for all possible threats," said the new head of security at the Dresden State Art Collections (SKD), Ralph W. Krüger, to the German Press Agency. The spectrum is very broad. "We are well prepared for natural disasters such as floods or fires, we have emergency files and drills with the police and fire department, and the necessary procedures are well established."

On the other hand, there are consequences of the global political situation such as terrorist attacks, climate action or other forms of destruction. "These can also affect museums, not just Christmas markets." And other crime is also continuing to develop.

"What is currently happening in the area of public safety is being analyzed and evaluated," said Krüger. In addition, there is thorough research and networking with other large museums, including internationally. "We are not alone, we look at what the others are doing, what the current crime situation is like." The question is whether you are well equipped in terms of personnel and technology. There is already standardized software on the market for duty planning or alarm chains and suitable modules.

Nevertheless, every facility is individual. In terms of safety, SKD is "relatively high up" on a scale of 0 to 100, he said. There is always a residual risk "that we simply cannot and do not want to cover". The monetary cost of closing this gap would be immense. "That means we all bear the last ten percent."

Krüger, who took over the newly created position of SKD Head of Security on July 1 this year, relies primarily on cooperation with authorities and institutions. For example, "real-life tests" are carried out with museum staff on possible scenarios. And the new outdoor patrols, who are out and about at night with dogs around the Residenzschloss, Zwinger and Albertinum, are also being trained.

According to Krüger, some measures will be standardized - as clear instructions for action in an emergency. In the medium term, checklists and suggested decisions will be available electronically. Artificial intelligence is also being experimented with in order to keep reaction times short in an emergency.

"We want to get out of the endless loop of November 2019, look ahead and keep adapting to the situation in the museums and the current situation," says Krüger, summing up the new course. The security concept for the 15 museums now has three levels: a general one for the network, object-related for each museum and event-related. In addition to security guards, undercover civilian staff mingle with museum visitors. The way the break-in into the Historic Green Vault in November 2019 took place "would no longer be possible today", assured the former Vice President of the Berlin Federal Police Directorate.

The art theft from the Treasury Museum on November 25, 2019 is considered one of the most spectacular in Germany. The perpetrators stole 21 pieces of diamond and brilliant-cut diamond jewelry and caused over one million euros in damage when they set fire to an electricity distribution box in the old town and a getaway car in the underground car park of a residential building in order to cover their tracks. Five young men from the Remmo clan in Berlin were sentenced to several years in prison.

SKD now has its own security department, and the security guards from a private security company have been replaced by staff who are employed. "Training and everything associated with it is now in our hands," said Krüger. In future, there will only be one large control center, possibly outside the museum. "Thanks to technology, it no longer needs to be on site." In the event of an emergency, the guards will no longer have to intervene themselves, they will not have to leave their position and will only have to deal with alarms.

When looking for such personnel, he says, public service employment and the associated allowances for working in shifts, on Sundays and public holidays could be a good way to score points. "You're in a much better social position than outside." According to Krüger, many of those who apply have a strong identification with the museums and the job. "Guarding the Saxon state treasure still seems attractive."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de