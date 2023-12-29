Skip to content
Head of medical association threatens to close practices in January

Numerous doctors' surgeries are already closed this week as part of a protest action. Further strikes could now be imminent in January.

The Virchow Association of General Practitioners has threatened even longer practice closures for the new year if there is no rapprochement with Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

After the three-day protest action this week, doctors will be back "as usual for their patients" from January 2, said chairman Dirk Heinrich in the Rheinische Post newspaper. "However, if there is no movement at the summit with the minister on January 9, the practices will close for a whole week afterwards. We reserve the right to do so."

Overload and too much bureaucracy

Doctors' associations had called for practices across the country to be closed in protest between the years. The action planned until today is part of the "Practice in Need" campaign. One of the demands is to put an end to "budgets" with maximum fees for all specialist groups.

In addition, an abolished regulation with extra fees for new patients in practices should be reintroduced. There are also complaints about overwork and too much bureaucracy. The Virchowbund reckoned that tens of thousands of practices would be closed. They were called upon to provide cover for emergencies.

Lauterbach: Demands for more money rejected

Association head Heinrich accused Lauterbach of preferring to instigate "envy debates" rather than "rectifying the injustices in the current remuneration system". "Doctors in private practice do not earn as much as the minister suggests," he said.

In view of the protests, the Minister of Health had held out the prospect of better working conditions, but rejected demands for more money. "With the exception of Switzerland, nowhere else in Europe do doctors earn as much as in Germany," said the SPD politician on ZDF television.

"I don't see the scope for fee increases." Practices need less bureaucracy and money must be distributed more fairly. Specifically, the "crisis summit" in January will focus on better conditions, especially for GPs.

Source: www.stern.de

