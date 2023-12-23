Justice - Head of authority: racist statements not tolerated

The head of the Berlin public prosecutor's office, Jörg Raupach, expects colleagues and superiors to intervene at an early stage when discriminatory remarks are made in the workplace. "Racist remarks have no place in this authority - neither among ourselves nor directed outwards. The same applies to sexist remarks," Raupach told the German Press Agency.

This also applies to rather thoughtless remarks, such as those made at the regulars' table or during sports. "That has no place on duty," emphasized the senior public prosecutor. Those involved must be made aware of the effect their statements can have on other people.

Further education and training from external coaches should help to raise awareness of the problem. Younger employees in particular would also expect this, says Raupach. "Comments that might have been accepted as scurrilous in the past are now expected to elicit a response." At the same time, a culture needs to develop so that colleagues overcome the inhibition threshold to report to one of the many possible places.

According to Raupach, disciplinary measures have only been necessary in individual cases at the authority, which has around 900 employees. "But that is not my yardstick. I want to ensure that disciplinary proceedings are the absolute exception," he emphasized. At the same time, the lawyer admitted that he could not say how high the number of unreported cases is. However, the hierarchical structure of the authority, which offers more opportunities for control, is helpful.

The social environment also makes it easier to notice when employees become radicalized. However, it is then necessary to ensure that this is taken seriously and that esprit de corps does not prevail. "In the area of politically explosive problems, early detection systems must be in place and the antennae must be sharpened," emphasized Raupach.

The case of the judge and former AfD member of parliament Birgit Malsack-Winkemann has recently made headlines in the Berlin judiciary. She has been in custody since a large-scale anti-terror raid against so-called Reich citizens in December 2022. In the meantime, the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office has brought charges against a total of 27 suspects, including Malsack-Winkemann and a soldier from the Special Forces Command (KSK) of the German Armed Forces. The businessman Heinrich XIII Prince Reuß is considered to be one of the ringleaders.

Another incident concerned the right-wing extremist conspiracy narrator Attila Hildmann: in November 2021, the Berlin public prosecutor general's office reported that Hildmann had been provided with internal information about investigations against him. According to the authorities, an IT employee and her sister were identified as moles and were dismissed. According to the court, the women were sentenced to fines of several hundred euros for violating official secrets by way of a final penalty order - i.e. without a trial.

Statement from the public prosecutor's office on the Hildmann case Statement on the arrest of "Reich citizens"

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de