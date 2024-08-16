King Charles - He wrote about his grief in 1997:

After 16 years of marriage came private estrangement and Diana's world-shaking and tragic death. Speculation still lingers about how Charles (75) coped with Diana's death. How much love, how much grief did he have left for her? How did he deal with death back then? A letter written by Charles in 1997 and auctioned in Boston offers a deeper look into Charles' soul, according to the "Daily Mail".

"My heart bleeds for you"

"Dear Peter...", begins the letter Charles wrote on December 8, 1997, just 14 weeks after Diana's death, to his acquaintance Peter Houghton. Peter had recently lost his "beloved Liz" to a severe illness. Charles empathized with him, writing, "My heart bleeds for you, for I can well imagine the torments and despair you must have gone through in all those heart-wrenching months knowing of Liz's illness." Charles continued, deeply moved, "I can well imagine the unbearable void you must feel at this time; the feeling of confusion and chaos that comes with the departure of even the youngest from this world."

"I long to wave a magic wand"

The current monarch added that he could imagine the "torments" his friend was going through. Charles longed "to wave a magic wand to change the situation." Struggling with himself and life, the emotionally troubled prince sought a pattern to explain such tragic deaths. He concluded, "Personally, I believe there is another dimension beyond this physical one, and we will be amazed to discover it when we are called to make that journey ourselves." Charles ended with a biblical quote from Paul's First Corinthians: "For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face."

"Charles particularly disturbed"

Charles' emotionally charged letter sold at auction by the US house "RR Auction" in Boston for around 1,820 euros to an unknown buyer. A spokesperson for the house described the rare find: "Charles was probably particularly disturbed when he wrote the letter. After all, Princess Diana had died tragically just a few months earlier, in August 1997." The world's beloved princess died on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36, from injuries sustained in a tragic car crash in Paris. She was laid to rest in a moving ceremony on September 6, 1997, attended by the world.

Given the context, here are two sentences containing the word 'Prince Charles':

Despite the private estrangement and Diana's tragic death, the letter written by Prince Charles in 1997 provides a deeper look into his emotions.

In his letter to his acquaintance, Prince Charles expressed his empathy, saying, "My heart bleeds for you, for I can well imagine the torments and despair you must have gone through."

Read also: