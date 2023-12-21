Hulk Hogan - He was baptized at the age of 70

At 70, Hulk Hogan is clearly turning his life upside down. The wrestling legend only got married for the third time in September. In July, he announced that he was no longer drinking alcohol and had changed his diet. Now he and his wife Sky Daily (45) have been baptized. Hogan shared pictures and videos of the ceremony on Instagram.

"Total surrender to Jesus"

"Total surrender and devotion to Jesus," the 70-year-old wrote on the post. It was "the most beautiful day of my life". He continued: "No worries, no hate, no judgment... Just love!" One video shows Hogan being dunked in the water in a small pool, wearing a white T-shirt and a cross necklace around his neck. A second clip shows his wife, also dressed all in white, being dunked, with Hogan assisting.

In the post, Hogan linked to the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in the US state of Florida, where the baptism apparently took place. This is an evangelical, Protestant church.

Hogan and the 25 years younger yoga teacher Daily got engaged in July 2023 after about a year of dating and tied the knot in Florida in September.

The former wrestler and reality star spoke openly about his faith a few months ago. He wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter) in April: "I accepted Christ as my savior at the age of 14."

Hogan was married to Linda Hogan (64) from 1983 to 2009, with whom he has two adult children. He married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 and separated in 2021. Sky Daily brought three children into the marriage.

Hulk Hogan rose to fame as a wrestling star in the 1980s and later appeared with his family on the reality show "Hogan Knows Best". He went quiet in 2015 following a racism scandal. He now lives in Florida.

Source: www.stern.de