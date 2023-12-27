Reactions to news of death - "He was a giant of parliamentarianism": politicians pay tribute to Wolfgang Schäuble and his life's work

He was Federal Minister of the Interior, Federal Minister of Finance, a member of the German Bundestag for 50 years and even its President from 2017 to 2021: Wolfgang Schäuble has played a key role in shaping German politics over the past decades. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel once said of him: "Wolfgang Schäuble is a stroke of luck for German and European politics." Following his death, political friends and rivals have come forward with tributes and condolences. An overview.

Companions mourn the loss of Wolfgang Schäuble

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz: "Wolfgang Schäuble shaped our country for more than half a century: as a Member of Parliament, Minister and President of the Bundestag. In him, Germany has lost a sharp thinker, passionate politician and pugnacious democrat. My thoughts are with his family today."

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas: "Very sad news," is how Schäuble's successor as head of parliament described the death announcement on Platform X. "My thoughts are with his family and friends. My sincere condolences."

CDU leader Friedrich Merz: The news fills him with great sadness, writes Merz on X. "In Wolfgang Schäuble, I have lost the closest friend and advisor I have ever had in politics. My thoughts are with his family, especially his wife Ingeborg."

CSU Chairman Markus Söder: The CSU mourns the loss of Schäuble, explained the Bavarian Minister President on X. He had rendered great services to Germany as Federal Minister of the Interior, Chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, CDU Chairman and President of the Bundestag. "The CSU will honor his memory."

Green Party leader Omid Nouripour: "He was a giant of parliamentarianism and a formative figure for our country for decades. His place in the history books is assured. My thoughts are with his wife and children. They will miss him. We will all miss him."

Central Council of Jews in Germany: "We mourn the loss of Wolfgang Schäuble. He dedicated his life to the service of our country and was a close friend of the Jewish community in Germany. Our thoughts are with his family."

CDU Federal Treasurer Julia Klöckner: "Wolfgang Schäuble was an exceptional person, an impressive thinker and speaker, a loyal and critical colleague. He shaped our country as a minister, as President of the Bundestag, as a politician who conscientiously fulfilled his duty and service."

Former Health Minister Jens Spahn: "Europe is losing a great statesman. I am losing my most important mentor and a fatherly friend. My thoughts are with his family. Rest in peace, Wolfgang Schäuble."

CDU politician Lukas Kilian: The transport policy spokesman for the parliamentary group in Schleswig-Holstein paid tribute to Schäuble with an anecdote. "When I first ran for the state parliament in 2017, Wolfgang Schäuble came to support me. The visitors' forum in Glinde was packed. Schäuble joked and massively overstayed the end time - set by his office," writes Kilian on X. "An unforgettable evening." While he himself had gone home late, Schäuble still had to travel to Berlin. At breakfast, he saw him live on the ARD and ZDF morning shows. "He did not spare himself. For me, Wolfgang Schäuble is and remains living history, a convinced European and an upright democrat! May he rest in peace."

