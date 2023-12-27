Reactions to news of death - "He was a giant of parliamentarianism": politicians pay tribute to Schäuble and his life's work

He was Federal Minister of the Interior, Federal Minister of Finance, a member of the German Bundestag for 50 years and even its President from 2017 to 2021: Wolfgang Schäuble has played a key role in shaping German politics over the past decades. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel once said of him: "Wolfgang Schäuble is a stroke of luck for German and European politics." Following his death, political friends and rivals have come forward with tributes and condolences. An overview.

Companions mourn the loss of Wolfgang Schäuble

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD): "Wolfgang Schäuble has shaped our country for more than half a century: as a Member of Parliament, Minister and President of the Bundestag. In him, Germany has lost a sharp thinker, passionate politician and pugnacious democrat. My thoughts are with his family today."

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (SPD): "In Wolfgang Schäuble, we have lost a great person and passionate politician who achieved historic things for our country," Steinmeier wrote in a letter of condolence to Schäuble's widow Ingeborg Schäuble. The CDU politician was "a stroke of luck for German history". "A rich life has now come to an end - the work of this outstanding statesman and man will endure," explained the Federal President. Politics had been Schäuble's "elixir of life". No one in the history of the Federal Republic of Germany had been a member of the Bundestag longer than him.

Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD): "Very sad news," is how Schäuble's successor as head of parliament described the death announcement on Platform X. "My thoughts are with his family and friends. My sincere condolences."

CDU leader Friedrich Merz: The news fills him with great sadness, writes Merz on X. "In Wolfgang Schäuble, I have lost the closest friend and advisor I have ever had in politics. My thoughts are with his family, especially his wife Ingeborg."

CSU Chairman Markus Söder: The CSU mourns the loss of Schäuble, explained the Bavarian Minister President on X. He had rendered great services to Germany as Federal Minister of the Interior, Chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, CDU Chairman and President of the Bundestag. "The CSU will honor his memory."

Green Party leader Omid Nouripour: "He was a giant of parliamentarianism and a formative figure for our country for decades. His place in the history books is assured. My thoughts are with his wife and children. They will miss him. We will all miss him."

AfD Chairman Tino Chrupalla: "Wolfgang Schäuble shaped federal politics and the German Bundestag for decades. He bore the consequences of a serious assassination attempt with dignity, forbearance and a sense of duty. He was always open and friendly in personal conversations. My heartfelt condolences to his family!"

"His commitment to Berlin as the capital was historic"

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU): "I mourn the loss of a politician who shaped our country in many ways," Merkel said in a statement. "We will miss Wolfgang Schäuble's voice in Germany and I will personally miss his advice." Conversations with him were always intellectually enriching. "I admired his discipline, also towards himself, which he showed despite and with his paraplegia after an assassination attempt. He became a role model for millions of people."

Dietmar Bartsch, last co-leader of the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag: "Wolfgang Schäuble was an outstanding democrat. Our positions were often diametrically opposed. His commitment to Berlin as the capital was historic. In the last week of the session, he said to me: 'It goes up and down in politics, always think of yourself. R.I.P."

Central Council of Jews in Germany: "We mourn the loss of Wolfgang Schäuble. He dedicated his life to the service of our country and was a close friend of the Jewish community in Germany. Our thoughts are with his family."

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SDP): "In Wolfgang Schäuble, we are losing one of the most important democrats in our republic. He was a great statesman and embodied post-war democratic Germany like few others. As Federal Minister of the Interior at the time, he was an architect of unity. His word carried great weight. My deepest sympathy goes to his wife, his children and his entire family. We mourn the loss of a great personality who will be greatly missed by us and our country."

CDU Federal Treasurer Julia Klöckner: "Wolfgang Schäuble was an exceptional person, an impressive thinker and speaker, a loyal and critical colleague. He shaped our country as a minister, as President of the Bundestag, as a politician who conscientiously fulfilled his duty and service."

Former Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU): "Europe is losing a great statesman. I am losing my most important mentor and a fatherly friend. My thoughts are with his family. Rest in peace, Wolfgang Schäuble."

CDU politician Lukas Kilian: The transport policy spokesperson for the parliamentary group in Schleswig-Holstein paid tribute to Schäuble with an anecdote. "When I first ran for the state parliament in 2017, Wolfgang Schäuble came to support me. The visitors' forum in Glinde was packed. Schäuble joked and massively overstayed the end time - set by his office," writes Kilian on X. "An unforgettable evening." While he himself had gone home late, Schäuble still had to travel to Berlin. At breakfast, he saw him live on the ARD and ZDF morning shows. "He did not spare himself. For me, Wolfgang Schäuble is and remains living history, a convinced European and an upright democrat! May he rest in peace."

Voices abroad are also speaking out

French President Emmanuel Macron: "Wolfgang Schäuble was a friend of France. He strengthened the ties between our countries. He contributed to German reunification, to the creation of the euro and to European unity. I applaud his commitment. My condolences go to his family and the German people."

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank:"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Wolfgang Schäuble. He was one of the most influential European politicians of his generation. I personally witnessed his commitment to Europe, his intellectual rigor and his statesmanship. My thoughts are with his family."

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: "Wolfgang Schäuble's death is a great loss for Germany and Europe. Through his actions and his example, he shaped German democracy like no other. He always thought big and far ahead. It was not only Wolfgang Schäuble's intellect and discipline that were outstanding, but also his deep respect for democratic discourse and his ability to always embrace new ideas. I will miss his wise counsel."

