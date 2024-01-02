Stefan Raab - He starts with a new production company in 2024

"We have big plans and want to start the new year with a great team and lots of new ideas": With these words, former ProSieben and Sat.1 boss Daniel Rosemann (43) gave the go-ahead for the new production company Raab Entertainment on LinkedIn on Monday (January 1) - and thus announced the new start of TV titan Stefan Raab (57) on New Year's Day.

As the industry portal "DWDL.de" writes, the hottest industry rumor of the fall has thus been confirmed. Last October, it was announced that Stefan Raab would be ending his partnership with production company Brainpool at the end of the year after 25 years of collaboration. This is also a new beginning for Rosemann, who left the ProSieben/Sat.1 broadcasting group in the fall after 15 years as head.

Content for all channels, platforms and customers

Via LinkedIn, Raab and Rosemann are currently looking for a production manager for future shows. The job advertisement describes the field of activity of their new joint production company: "Raab Entertainment produces moving image content for all broadcasters, platforms and clients, we are creative and hands-on. We develop concepts and ideas that are unique. We are looking for unique people with a lot of skill and knowledge."

According to "DWDL.de", the rights to Raab's previous TV ideas remain with Banijay and Brainpool - including the formats "Turmspringen", "Blamieren oder kassieren" and "Schlag den Besten", which are now on ProSieben competitor RTL. It is not yet known which new TV and show projects will be created as part of Raab Entertainment. As usual, Stefan Raab himself has also not commented personally on the news.

He ended his active television career in 2015 and then withdrew completely from the public eye. Since then, Raab has only worked on television projects in the background.

Source: www.stern.de