- He shares a rare family photo with grandchildren

Even former "Wetten, dass..?" host Thomas Gottschalk (74) has been running an Instagram account for over a year. He keeps his private life rather private on the social network, mostly posting couple photos with his fiancée Karina Mroß. But now, Gottschalk has sent his over 100,000 followers into a frenzy with a family photo.

Thomas Gottschalk shares family photo: "So cute"

The photo, posted on July 29, shows him on a family outing surrounded by children. "Fairytale forest at Dollenberg (Black Forest), the adults were on a hardcore hike, the fairy tale uncle and the grandchildren and great-nephews were in the fairyland," Gottschalk wrote on the photo showing him with walking sticks in the woods. He also added, "More offspring is on the way!" It's unclear whether it's his sons Roman (41) or Tristan (35), or another family member expecting.

Gottschalk's followers reacted enthusiastically to the family photo. "That's so beautiful. Congratulations! And such a great photo," wrote one user. "So cute," commented another user.

Gottschalk had only made his engagement with his partner Karina Mroß public about a month ago. "Before I accidentally let it slip, or before the wrong people make a big deal out of it, I'll announce it myself: Yes, I'm engaged!" he revealed to the "Bild" newspaper.

However, he forgot the ring in the hotel safe and quickly made a replacement out of candy paper. He also shared a photo of this ring on Instagram. In early May of this year, Gottschalk confirmed the divorce from his long-time wife Thea Gottschalk (78). The couple had announced their separation in March 2019.

The family photo shared by Thomas Gottschalk featured him with his fiancée Karina Mroß, along with several children, hinting at an upcoming addition to the family. The caption mentioned a "hardcore hike" for the adults and a fairyland for the children.

Gottschalk's followers praised the family photo, with one user commenting, "That's so beautiful. Congratulations! And such a great photo," and another user saying, "So cute."

Read also: