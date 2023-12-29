Gary Oldman in the "Harry Potter" series - He played his role only "mediocre"

Gary Oldman (65) has been active in the acting business for decades and has since impressed in numerous roles with outstanding performances - including in classics such as "Léon - The Professional" and "The Fifth Element". Younger film fans, meanwhile, like to think back to Oldman in the "Harry Potter" films, in which he appeared as Sirius Black. However, as the British actor now tells us, he considers his portrayal of the wizard to be "mediocre". Oldman also explains his reason for this reserved self-assessment.

This is what Gary Oldman should have done

"I think my work in it is mediocre," Oldman tells Josh Horowitz on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. "Gary..." Horowitz interjects in disbelief and the actor confirms: "No, I do."

Oldman believes the reason for this is that he had not read the books by author J. K. Rowling (58) before he first appeared in front of the film camera as Sirius Black: "Maybe if I had read the books like Alan [Rickman], if I had been one step ahead of the whole thing, if I had known what was coming, I honestly think I would have played it differently."

"Harry Potter" series saved him

Oldman first appeared as Sirius Black in the 2004 film"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban". In a conversation with his fellow actor Drew Barrymore (48), he recently explained that "Harry Potter" and "Batman" saved him in his private life.

"I thank God for Harry Potter," said the Brit in mid-December, recalling a divorce and custody battle with his ex-wife Donya Fiorentino (56) at the time. Because, according to him, many productions were being shot in Hungary, Budapest and Australia at the time, he had to turn down a lot of work. The film roles "saved" him because he was able to stay at home with his children for them and he did little work for "most of the money".

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de