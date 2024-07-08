Justin Bieber - He performed for this billionaire couple

Justin Bieber (30) performed at a wedding in India, acting as a singer at Anant Ambani (29) and Radhika Merchant (29)'s pre-wedding bash in Mumbai over the weekend. The star shared several snapshots and video clips from his performance on Instagram, showing him interacting with the couple and entertaining the guests with his songs "Love Yourself" and "Where Are U Now." In one video, Bieber is seen singing "I'm the One" to an enthusiastic group of female fans. Justin Bieber also shared several backstage photos from the event.

Anant's father is the richest man in Asia

Anant is the youngest child of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani (67), CEO of Reliance Industries. The conglomerate operates in various sectors from energy to textiles and telecommunications. According to "Forbes," the 67-year-old business tycoon, with an estimated wealth of approximately $123 billion, is the richest man in Asia. The construction of the Ambanis' 27-story house in Mumbai reportedly cost over a billion dollars. It was previously listed by "Forbes" as the most expensive real estate in the world.

Reports suggest that the approximately ten million dollars Bieber allegedly received for his performance may not significantly impact the Ambanis' wealth. The family has reportedly been preparing for the wedding on July 12 for months. Radhika Merchant also hails from a wealthy entrepreneurial family.

Rihanna (36) reportedly received 6 million dollars in March to perform at a party for the couple that was attended by Bill Gates (68) and Mark Zuckerberg (49). In May, the Ambanis invited their relatives on a three-day cruise from Italy to France, where Katy Perry (39), Pitbull (43), and David Guetta (56) reportedly performed.

The Ambanis have previously hosted mega-events

The Ambani family apparently has experience hosting large-scale events, as they reportedly held a mega-wedding for their daughter Isha (32) in 2018, with costs estimated to be around 100 million dollars. At that time, Beyoncé (42) reportedly performed.

