He no longer has any contact with Prince Harry

Dominic West (54) and Prince Harry (39) once trekked through Antarctica together for several weeks for a charity event - an experience that brought them closer together. For his role as Prince Harry's father Prince Charles (now King Charles III, 75) in the Netflix series "The Crown", however, West was apparently unable to get any advice from the royal. Because around ten years later, the actor no longer has any contact with Prince Harry. West has now revealed this in an interview with the radio station "Times Radio".

"Said too much"

"We lost contact because I said too much in a press conference and we didn't speak after that," West suspects. "I think I was asked what we did and how we celebrated when we got there. And I probably said too much."

West and Prince Harry took part in the charity event "Walking With the Wounded" in December 2013, for which they walked more than 320 kilometers through Antarctica together with wounded veterans. In January 2014, they came together for a press conference to share their experiences. West enthused at the time: "Harry was an important part of the team. He's great."

Source: www.stern.de