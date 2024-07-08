He knew nothing about an arrest warrant

TV-Star and Entrepreneur Chris Toepperwien (50) will have to answer in the Wiener Neustadt court on Monday, July 8th. A trial against the US emigrant is taking place there, allegedly for embezzlement. According to Vox and RTL+, where Chris Toepperwien's story is reported in "Goodbye Germany - Family Toepperwien" (July 8, 9:15 pm), the 50-year-old reportedly said about his "long odyssey through German prisons": "I didn't know there was an arrest warrant out for me. The accusations against me are baseless."

At the beginning of May, "Currywurst-Man" Toepperwien was taken into custody at Munich airport during his attempt to enter Germany for a TV production. Apparently, there was a European arrest warrant out for the "Goodbye Deutschland" star.

These are the allegations

Chris Toepperwien was reportedly indicted by his former employer in Austria because he allegedly made private payments with the company card for a garden hose. Messer and grill seasoning were also mentioned. The Cologne native spent a total of twelve days in prison, until he was eventually extradited to Austria. There, he was then released on bail.

The allegations are not pleasant, Toepperwien said before the trial on RTL. Not for him, and certainly not for his wife and child: "In my opinion, these allegations are incomprehensible and shocking."

How Chris Toepperwien became famous

The entrepreneur emigrated over ten years ago to the USA. His TV career began with the Vox show "Goodbye Germany! The Emigrants".

Subsequently, there was an appearance in the RTL production "The Summer House of the Stars - Battle of the Prominent Couples", at that time with his ex-wife Magdalena Kalley. In 2019, he participated in the successful format "I'm a Star - Get me out of here!", where he finished in sixth place.

With his current wife Nicole, he has been married since 2022. Their common son was born in the same year.

