Jack Black - He joins Jason Momoa's "Minecraft" adaptation

An adaptation of the extremely popular video game "Minecraft" is set to be released in US cinemas in April 2025. The industry magazine "Deadline" has now reported that comedian, actor and musician Jack Black ("School of Rock", 54) has also joined the project. Black is to portray the character Steve in the film adaptation with "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa (44) in the leading role.

What is the "Minecraft" movie about?

The upcoming computer game adaptation is being created under the aegis of filmmaker Jared Hess (44), for whom Black already starred in the 2006 comedy "Nacho Libre". Other confirmed cast members are "Wednesday" star Emma Myers (21) and Danielle Brooks (34), who can currently be admired in the musical remake "The Color Purple" in US cinemas. However, nothing is currently known about the plot of the "Minecraft" film.

With 300 million units sold, "Minecraft" is the most successful game in the history of computer games to date. Players can create three-dimensional worlds from colorful blocks in "Minecraft". "Minecraft" currently has 140 million monthly active users. The Swedish developer company Mojang Studios, which published "Minecraft" in 2011, was acquired by Microsoft in 2014.

Meanwhile, popular actor Jack Black is becoming Hollywood's all-purpose weapon in the field of video game adaptations. The actor recently voiced Mario's antagonist Bowser in the original "Super Mario Bros. movie", appeared in the two "Jumanji" films of 2017 and 2019, and will lend his voice to the character Claptrap in the upcoming "Borderlands" movie.

