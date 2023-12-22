Frank Zander - He is present at a homeless meal via video

This year, cult musician Frank Zander (81) will not be able to attend his famous feed for the homeless and needy at the Hotel Estrel in Berlin's Neukölln district in person due to his failing health. However, he will somehow still be part of the event on Friday via video link. This was announced by his son Marcus Zander (55) in an interview with "B.Z.". The decision as to whether he would appear or not was a battle right up to the last minute. He was still not doing so well and was not bursting with energy as he used to be.

The family council had met about it, the doctors had of course also been consulted and discussions had gone back and forth, according to Zander junior. His father was of course keen to take part, but: "The doctors' advice and opinions were very important to us. It was unacceptable for the recovery process to be jeopardized for such a strenuous performance."

Frank Zander spoke to the "B.Z." on the phone

Frank Zander himself also told "B.Z." on the phone: "The professors said that it would do me good mentally to have such a positive experience before Christmas. And that was exactly my opinion." For decades, it has been a matter close to his heart to bring a little light into the often dark everyday lives of the poorest. But he doesn't want to take any risks. So he is now appearing in a video message: "I am with you. Wishing you a Merry Christmas. So: I'm staying at home and gathering strength for what lies ahead. So that I can get completely healthy again."

It is now planned that his son Marcus and his grandson Elias (22) will personally greet every visitor at the entrance, including a hug or handshake. A total of around 1,800 guests are expected. In his video message, he also wanted to thank all the helpers and artists who have made this year's feeding of the homeless possible.

Frank Zander was in hospital until recently

The musician had to be taken to a clinic in Berlin by ambulance on December 11. Following a coronavirus infection, his health had been getting "worse by the day", as his son Markus revealed to B.Z. shortly after he was admitted. Zander himself also gave a brief statement. He could imagine something better than being in hospital, but: "I was getting weaker and weaker." He was discharged around a week later and has been recovering at home ever since. Further examinations have been announced for the beginning of the year.

