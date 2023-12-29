Jermaine Jackson - He is being sued for sexual assault

US singer Jermaine Jackson (69) is accused of sexually abusing a woman in the spring of 1988. As reported by "People" magazine, citing court documents from the Los Angeles County Superior Court, a lawsuit was filed on Wednesday against the former member of the Jackson 5 for sexual abuse, sexual assault, sexual assault, negligence and rape.

Serious allegations against the singer

According to the documents, the plaintiff Rita Butler Barrett claims to have reported the assault to a business partner of Jermaine Jackson the following day, who is said to have covered it up. The lawsuit is therefore not only directed against the singer, but also against the company Jermaine L. Jackson Music Productions, Inc. and Work Records, Inc.

Jackson has not yet commented on the allegations. According to the plaintiff, the two had known each other professionally for several years before the alleged assault took place. He is said to have entered her house unannounced in the spring of 1988 and violently assaulted her. She "feared for her life", according to the statement of claim, and "suffered severe emotional, physical and psychological injuries" as a result.

Member of the Jackson Five

Jermaine Jackson is one of the brothers of Michael Jackson (1958-2009) and Janet Jackson (57). At the age of 15, he and his siblings, who became famous as the Jackson Five, were signed to Motown Records. Jermaine Jackson also released numerous albums and singles as a solo artist, but was unable to match the musical success of his brother Michael Jackson or sister Janet Jackson.

Source: www.stern.de