- He has stopped concealing his spouse publicly.

Riccardo Simonetti, aged 31, affirmatively replied! The performer tied the knot with his significant other Steven on Mallorca on the 29th of August, allowing his more than half a million followers to virtually join in the celebration. Moreover, after nearly four years together, Simonetti exposed his partner's visage to the public for the first time, implying that Steven had adopted the surname Simonetti post-wedding.

"I had always thought marriage wasn't an avenue for me due to my lack of exposure to numerous gay couples," Riccardo Simonetti penned on their first joint snapshot as "husband & husband". It was his partner Steven who opened his eyes to the reality of unconditional love, proving that individuals like us are equally entitled to it.

He proclaimed, "I'm extraordinarily fortunate to wed the most magnificent man I've ever encountered in my existence. Steven, you grace each room you enter, making everyone fall head over heels for you, and you chose ME to be your partner? What an esteemed honor!"

"Perfect Dream Look"

In "Vogue", Riccardo Simonetti unveils more wedding images and details, including the attire. Both grooms donned white suits - Steven opted for a look from Boss, while Riccardo donned a custom-made piece from Kaviar Gauche adorned with cut-out details and no sleeves, accompanied by a long cape. According to "Vogue", this was Riccardo's "perfect dream look". They also both wore pocket squares emblazoned with their initials in pink.

For styling, Riccardo Simonetti opted for a high updo with a gelled wave and natural makeup. He described his husband's appearance as "embodying '80s vibes with his haircut and retro spectacles".

Attendees in attendance

Both grooms emphasized the significance of having only their dearest pals, acquaintances, and family in attendance. They opted for a venue belonging to a hospitable couple and established an unusual dress code: "All-White". "We don't have a bride, and I thought it would be lovely if everyone could be the bride for a day," Simonetti rationalized.

Attending the ceremony were Sylvie Meis (46), who posted numerous pictures with Simonetti the day prior. Presenter Palina Rojinski (39) not only delivered a speech for the newlyweds but also caught the "bouquet" Simonetti tossed to the crowd. Model Bonnie Strange (38) mentioned via Instagram story that she had "never seen so many attendees crying from start to finish". Also in attendance were presenter Aminata Belli (32) and influencer Farina Opoku (33). Simonetti's mother, whose '80s wedding gown inspired the design of his suit, could be spotted in various videos.

The Simonettis were officiated by drag queen Barbie Breakout. Nevertheless, traditional customs were not neglected: they smashed a glass after reciting their vows and were hoisted onto chairs by their guests - both Jewish wedding customs.

Riccardo Simonetti announced his engagement to partner Steven on Instagram in November 2023.

