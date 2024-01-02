Jeremy Renner unveiled - He drove his snowplow again

Almost exactly one year ago, Marvel star Jeremy Renner (52) almost lost his life. On New Year's Day 2023, the actor was famously run over by his own snow groomer. However, the 52-year-old is now much better again - and he will even be able to continue filming his streaming series "Mayor of Kingstown" in a few days' time. According to Renner himself, he has also ridden his snow groomer again in the meantime - to overcome his anxiety.

Jeremy Renner: "I got back on that machine"

"Anxiety can keep you from actually healing, can keep you from moving forward in your life," the star explained on the "Ellen K Morning" radio show on Tuesday, January 2, according to "People ". That's why he "always goes into the eye of the storm," and doesn't allow fears to rule his "actions or lack of actions." "So I got back on that machine, started it up and rode around."

Memories of his terrible accident

Renner went on to reveal in the interview that he would still be haunted by memories of the snowplow accident. These would come back quite suddenly from time to time. "I do certain stretches at the gym and I remember getting run over and I start crying, I have no idea why," said the actor of Hawkeye in the Marvel universe. However, he wanted to "acknowledge" such memories and his fears and "not bury them", which is why driving his snowcat again was "an important thing" for him.

On January 1, 2023, Renner had tried to free his nephew's truck from a snowstorm with his own snowcat outside his home in Reno, Nevada. At the time, he tried to get into the tracked vehicle when it suddenly rolled towards his nephew. Renner fell under the chains and was seriously injured. By his own account, he broke more than 30 bones and was "completely crushed", according to a police report at the time.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de