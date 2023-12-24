Director Christopher Landon - He drops out of "Scream 7" in third place

The producers of the horror film series "Scream" have to accept bitter losses in the seventh installment: After the two actresses Melissa Barrera (33) and Jenna Ortega (21), director Christopher Landon (48) is now also no longer involved in the production. The US screenwriter and film director announced on the online service "X" (formerly Twitter) on December 23 that he had left "Scream 7" a few weeks ago. "This will disappoint some and please others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And I'm heartbroken for everyone involved. Everyone. But it's time to move on."

The post goes on to say that he has nothing to add to the conversation and praises the work of the screenwriters and directors of the first three "Scream" installments, Wes Craven (1939-2015) and Kevin Williamson (58). It was an honor for Landon to "bask in their glory for even a brief moment". He also hopes that their "legacy thrives and rises above the noise of a divided world".

"Scream 7" also without Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera

The director's exit comes just under a month after the ouster of "Scream" lead actress Melissa Barrera. Spyglass Media Group, producers of the horror film series, removed the actress from her role after she made critical comments about the Israel-Hamas conflict on social media. Fellow actress Jenna Ortega will also no longer be seen in the role of Barrera's sister in the film series, as there are scheduling conflicts with the filming of the Netflix hit "Wednesday 2", as reported by "Deadline", among others.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de