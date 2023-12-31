Florian Silbereisen on "Wetten - He does not want to be Gottschalk's successor

In November, the big Saturday evening show "Wetten, dass...?" with Thomas Gottschalk (73) was shown for the last time. It is uncertain how the format will continue. One thing is certain: show host and actor Florian Silbereisen (42) definitely does not want to succeed Gottschalk. He has now revealed this in an interview with "Bild am Sonntag".

"Definitely not!", Silbereisen replies confidently when asked whether he might host the cult show in the future. And there is a good reason for this, as he explains: "Anyone who even thinks about taking over from Thomas Gottschalk on 'Wetten, dass...' these days must be a megalomaniac."

"Wetten, dass...?" has not yet spoken its last word

Gottschalk said his goodbyes at the end of November with a final edition. In front of "Wetten, dass...?" creator Frank Elstner (81), who was sitting in the audience, the presenter once again welcomed contestants and stars such as Take That, actor Matthias Schweighöfer (42), music icon Cher (77), pop queen Helene Fischer (39) and rapper Shirin David (28).

But will the show ever continue? ZDF boss Norbert Himmler (52) recently told Bild: "That was a great, nostalgic moment that we experienced. It showed the strength and power of the format once again. Now we are taking a pause for thought, loosely based on the James Bond title: 'Never say never'." The broadcaster had previously told the news agency spot on news on request: "ZDF will decide how to continue with the format in due course."

"In real life, however, I prefer happy endings," Silbereisen says elsewhere in the current interview, in which he also reveals that he is planning "a few time-outs" for 2024 in addition to all his professional duties. Who knows, maybe he'll change his mind and his fans will then also get a "Wetten, dass..." happy ending.

