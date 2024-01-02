Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - He announces wrestling sensation

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (51) challenged none other than Roman Reign (38) in his comeback to the wrestling ring. During his stunning appearance Monday night on RAW in San Diego, he chose metaphorical language for this announcement, as seen in a clip from the event on "X" , among others.

"I'm going to go get something to eat," Johnson explained. "Should The Rock sit at a table? Or should The Rock sit at the bar? Or should The Rock sit at the head of the table?" he continued. Cheers erupted at his last sentence, because the audience had understood his suggestion and the associated request to Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, the real name of Florida-born Roman Reigns.

The US wrestler and former football star is nicknamed the "head of the table" and is the current and undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has held the championship for over 1,200 days.

The potential superfight between the two wrestling giants could take place at WrestleMania 40, which takes place from April 6 to 7.

Comeback in September 2023

This superstar fight has been under discussion for some time. Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was last seen in the WWE in September, returning to his roots. At WWE Smackdown in Denver, the multiple WWE champion was loudly celebrated by the audience in the Ball Arena for his surprise appearance, according to US media reports.

At the time, he told ex-football star and wrestler Pat McAfee (36) that talks were underway for a possible superfight between him and Reign at WrestleMania 39. However, the plans fell through, leading to speculation that "The Rock" could then make his long-awaited comeback next year, in 2024.

Wrestling in his blood

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson retired from the wrestling ring in October 2019. At the time, he appeared on the 20th anniversary Smackdown show.

The American comes from a wrestling family; his father and grandfather were also active in the ring. "The Rock" himself began his impressive wrestling career in 1995, but from 2001 onwards he devoted himself increasingly to the film business and made films such as "The Mummy Returns" (2001), "The Scorpion King" (2002) and "Welcome to the Jungle" (2003). The action star is now one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. He was most recently seen in "Black Adam" (2022) and "Fast & Furious 10" (2023), among others.

His daughter Simone Johnson (22) is continuing the family tradition as a wrestler.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de