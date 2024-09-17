Have you come across President Zelensky's strategy?

U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, States America's Observation of Zelenskyy's "Peace Plan" The American side, as reported by "European Truth," has observed the new peace strategy proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At a UN conference, Thomas-Greenfield stated, "We've seen President Zelenskyy's peace plan. It appears to present a feasible strategy. We need to grasp how we can contribute to this effort." Thomas-Greenfield expresses optimism regarding potential advancements, without providing further details. She may be alluding to the "victory plan" announced by the Ukrainian side, which Zelenskyy unveiled last month.

False Alarm in Latvia: Harmless Bird Flock Mistaken for Unknown Flying Object A potential airspace intrusion by an unknown flying object in Latvia turned out to be a harmless situation, with the source being a flock of birds. According to the Latvian news agency LETA, the object approached the border from neighboring Belarus and crossed it in Kraslava's eastern region. Earlier, the Ministry of Defense in Riga reported a suspect object and deployed NATO interceptors at the Lielvarde base for airspace surveillance. However, no suspicious objects were identified.

Moldova and Germany: Strengthening Cybersecurity Against Putin's Hybrid Warfare Germany and Moldova seek to enhance their collaborative efforts against Russia's hybrid warfare tactics with an agreement on cybersecurity. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke in Chisinau, condemning Putin's continuation of using hybrid warfare against Europe and specifically Moldova as a means of destabilization. "We are intensifying our own efforts to counter this," Baerbock asserted, explaining that this collaboration will involve IT equipment, information exchange, and training in Moldova, aimed at preventing cyberattacks and exposing misinformation.

Moscow Man's Imprisonment for Criticizing Russian Invasion A Russian man in Moscow has been condemned to five years in a labor camp for expressing criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine during a street survey. The official Russian news agency TASS announced that the man admitted to "discrediting the army" at the end of April and was initially sentenced to five years of corrective labor. However, the prosecution appealed and demanded a more severe punishment. The Moscow court subsequently sentenced Yuri Kochovez to five years in a labor camp and seized him immediately upon the court's ruling.

Italy to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Air Defense System in September Italy will supply Ukraine with a second SAMP/T air defense missile system in September, as stated by Defense Minister Guido Crosetto in Rome. The system is capable of monitoring numerous targets simultaneously and intercepting up to ten. It is the only European system that can intercept ballistic missiles.

Russia to Deploy over 38,000 Troops in Counteroffensive in Kursk Region According to a report by the "Financial Times," citing a senior Ukrainian intelligence official, Russia is deploying approximately 38,000 troops in a counteroffensive in the Kursk region. The counterattacks have thus far not reached significant scales, and more Russian battle-hardened brigades would be required to achieve larger successes, as per the source.

Ukrainian Army Struggles with Recruitment as Men Flee Military Service Due to the ongoing war, the Ukrainian army urgently requires new recruits, yet many men are attempting to evade military service and seek refuge in neighboring countries like Moldova. They are being intercepted at the border near the Dnister river.

Mystery behind Tire-Covered Russian Military Aircraft Finally Uncovered A top U.S. military official may have uncovered the reason behind the mysterious use of tires on some Russian military aircraft in late 2023. Shuyler Moore, Technical Director at the U.S. Central Command, stated that the intent of this practice is to confuse modern missile targeting systems. "If you install tires on the wings, many computer vision models struggle to differentiate it as an aircraft," Moore explained in a discussion round at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). It had previously been hypothesized that the tires served as additional protection against kamikaze drones.

Russian Troops Bomb Ukrainian Coal Mine in Wuhledar Russian troops are advancing on the Ukrainian mining town of Wuhledar and detonating one of Ukraine's largest coal mines. Videos demonstrate the explosion causing the collapse of the tower collapsing over the main shaft of the mine, which is believed to still contain more than 150 million tons of coal.

16:19 Pistorius Views Defense Budget as "Task"Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, affiliated with the SPD, sees further actions necessary for the financial future of the Bundeswehr following the 100 billion euro special fund. He states, "The special fund will be completely used up by the end of the year." Then, the question arises, "Where will additional funding come from?" Pistorius refers to the federal government's financial planning for 2028, which allocates approximately 80 billion euros. He adds, "I presume this amount as a baseline, as we need to continue seeking financing for procurement and infrastructures." He concludes, "This remains a significant, central challenge."

15:51 Ukraine Attacks Damage Belgorod's Residential AreaUkraine persists in attacking Russian cities, focusing on Belgorod near the shared border. Multiple vehicles and a residential building have been burned to a crisp, with others sustaining damage. Numerous individuals have suffered injuries as a result.

15:14 Chinese Ships Participate in Joint Naval Exercise in VladivostokIn accordance with the announced naval exercise, two Chinese ships have arrived in Vladivostok, Russia's Far Eastern region, as reported by Russian sources. On the request of the Russian border guard, these two Chinese coast guard ships will remain in Vladivostok until Friday, as announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry. The objective is to "strengthen strategic cooperation between the Chinese and Russian militaries," according to Beijing. Consequently, the navies and air forces of both nations will participate in the "North-Joint 2024" exercise in the Japanese and Okhotsk seas off the Russian coast. Moreover, China will also participate in Russia's strategic "Ocean-2024" exercise.

14:39 Baerbock: Assisting Ukraine Stabilizes MoldovaGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock believes that supporting Ukraine indirectly benefits neighboring Moldova. "Anything we do to support Ukraine contributes to stabilization in Moldova," Baerbock asserted during a meeting at the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital, Chisinau. "It's evident that the primary fear of the people here is that if Ukraine falters, then Moldova will follow."

13:56 Ukraine Losses: Over 90 Rescuers Killed Since Russian InvasionThe ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has caused the deaths of 97 Ukrainian state emergency service personnel since the full-scale invasion, as reported by the news site Ukrinform. In total, 395 rescuers have incurred injuries during their missions. Today marks Ukraine's "Day of the Savior."

13:44 Wall Street Journal: Over a Million Soldiers Killed or Wounded in Ukraine ConflictInvestigations by the U.S. newspaper "Wall Street Journal" suggest that hundreds of thousands of soldiers have been killed and injured on both sides in Russia's assault on Ukraine. Ukrainian troops have reportedly lost approximately 80,000 lives and suffered 400,000 injuries, as per the paper's report, citing a confidential Ukrainian estimate. Russia, meanwhile, has allegedly suffered an estimated 600,000 casualties - 200,000 dead and 400,000 injured - based on estimates by Western intelligence agencies, the newspaper continues. Neither Kyiv nor Moscow has publicly disclosed their losses.

13:21 Munz: Russia Recruiting Additional Soldiers for Army ExpansionRussia intends to increase its military strength to 1.5 million soldiers through a government decree. This decision suggests a strategic objective beyond the Ukraine conflict, according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz, who discusses where Russia might obtain the necessary soldiers.

12:55 Kremlin Justifies Army Expansion in Light of Threats at BordersThe Kremlin ascribes its plans to expand its military into the world's second-largest army to escalating threats at its borders. "This is a response to the numerous threats at our border's periphery," stated Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov during a press briefing. "It's due to the highly aggressive atmosphere at our western borders and instability at our eastern borders. This necessitates appropriate action." President Vladimir Putin ordered on Monday the increase of the regular force size of the Russian military by 180,000 soldiers to 1.5 million active soldiers. This puts Russia in second place worldwide, after China, in terms of military strength.

12:30 Majority of Germans Oppose Providing Long-Range Weapons to UkraineGovernment personnel in Kyiv aim to target Russian war logistics - military airfields, command centers, and infrastructure. In the new RTL/ntv Trendbarometer, 64 percent of respondents express opposition to the delivery of such weapons, which would enable Ukraine to attack targets deep within Russia. In favor of such deliveries are 28 percent of respondents. Supporters of the Greens (53 percent) and the FDP (58 percent) are more likely to back this action. Less than half of SPD (34 percent) and Union (31 percent) supporters support this initiative, with not a single supporter of BSW and just 4 percent of AfD supporters in favor. The rejection to such weapons deliveries is significantly higher in the east (83 percent) compared to the west (61 percent).

11:49: Suspect Routt supposedly mentioned in 2022 his intention to eliminate PutinRyan Wesley Routt, the suspect in the attempted assassination of Trump, allegedly expressed the goal to assassinate Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un a few years prior, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal", citing nurse Chelsea Walsh. She had worked in Ukraine in 2022 and encountered Routt several times. Walsh described him as the most dangerous American among those she dealt with in Kyiv. He reportedly attempted to join the volunteer battalions and stand side by side with Ukrainian forces.

11:18: Controversial docu "Russians in War" to appear at Toronto festivalThe controversial documentary "Russians in War" will now be displayed at the International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada. Initially, organizers expressed concerns about "significant threats" due to the film and announced that "Russians in War" would not be displayed at the festival. Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova spent several months with Russian troops at the front in Ukraine for the film. The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada criticizes the decision, stating that the festival is serving as a platform for Russian propaganda.

10:51: Russian ambassador skeptical about peace talksThe Russian ambassador to Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, has expressed reservations about potential peace negotiations in the conflict with Ukraine. First, there needs to be a peace plan, he stated in Deutschlandfunk. Only then can Russia assess to what extent this plan aligns with its own ideas. Nechaev referred to statements by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had advocated for escalated efforts to achieve peace in a ZDF summer interview about a week prior. "There will certainly be another peace conference," Scholz said. He agrees with Ukrainian President Selenskyj "that there must also be one with Russia involved".

10:31: UN development program to help Ukraine for the winterUkrainian energy firm Naftogaz is intensifying its cooperation with the UN development program UNDP for energy security. Due to numerous Russian air attacks on essential infrastructure, experts fear that Ukrainians may face a harsh winter with numerous power, heat, and drinking water outages. UNDP is aiding Ukraine, among other things, through gas-powered generators, to minimize supply interruptions to the population.

09:55: After Attack on Sumy, 280,000 People Lack PowerIn the Ukrainian region of Sumy, which was attacked by Russian Shahed drones early this morning, 280,000 people remain without power. The Ukrainian air force claims to have shot down 16 drones, but the ones that got through caused damage to critical infrastructure.

09:28: Ukraine: Russians Execute Prisoner of War with SwordThe human rights commissioner of the Ukrainian parliament reported that a Ukrainian prisoner of war was executed with a sword. "The Russians executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war, whose hands were bound with tape, with a sword." The extent of the barbarism and bloodlust of the Russians is incomprehensible, the Ukrainian expert concluded. A photo of the slain soldier was published on social media today. The sword used for the execution had the inscription "For Kursk" engraved on it. Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova published pictures of Ukrainian soldiers who had survived Russian captivity.

09:02: Chechen Commander Comments on Kursk OffensiveWhen Kyiv surprised Moscow with an invasion in the border region of Kursk at the beginning of August, the Russian military leadership remained silent. However, the Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow spread optimism on his Telegram channel: "Let's remain calm, consume popcorn, and enjoy our guys destroy the enemy in peace," he wrote on the first day of the advance. Since then, Alaudinow has become the main commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media disseminating his statements. Such media presence is only feasible with the approval of those at the very top, experts consulted by the news agency AFP concur. Like the Chechen ruler Ramsan Kadyrov, Alaudinow seems to enjoy an unusual freedom of speech. Some even view him as a potential successor to the allegedly ailing Kadyrov.

08:42: Germany Offers Ukraine 100 Million Euros in Winter AidGermany is providing Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros in winter aid. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced this during a visit to the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau. "It's clear that autumn is approaching, and winter is imminent," Baerbock said before a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital of the former Soviet republic. Russia is planning another "winter war" with the aim of making life as difficult as possible for the people of Ukraine.

08:01: Ukraine: Russians Attack Energy Facilities in Sumy from the AirUkraine reports another significant drone attack from Russia. The air defense shot down 34 of 51 Russian drones overnight, the air force reports. It was active in five regions. According to local authorities, energy infrastructure in the northeastern region of Sumy was also attacked. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted there, critical infrastructure facilities, including water supply systems and hospitals, were connected to backup power systems. Emergency teams are currently carrying out repairs.

07:37: Ukraine: Russia Suffers 1020 Casualties Since YesterdayAccording to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia has suffered 1020 casualties through death or injury since yesterday. This brings the total number of losses on the Russian side since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022 to 635,880. In the last 24 hours, six artillery systems were damaged or destroyed, and two tanks. In addition, six armored vehicles and 66 drones were lost.

07:10 Ukraine strikes Russian military airport During the night, Russian military airport in Engels, located in the Saratov region, was targeted by attack drones as reported by Ukrainian news site "Kyiv Post". Videos showing explosions were released, and it's alleged that strategic bombers with missile capabilities and used for attacks on Ukrainian cities are stationed at this airport.

06:35 NATO Head welcomes long-range weapon debate Outgoing NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is in favor of the ongoing international discussion over whether Ukraine should be authorized to fire long-range weapons towards Russian territory. Stating that each ally holds the ultimate decision, Stoltenberg emphasized the importance of collaboration among allies as they have in the past. Ukrainian leaders have requested this permission for weeks to target Russian command centers, airfields, and infrastructure. Regarding concerns over an escalation of the conflict, Stoltenberg believed, "However, I still believe that the greatest risk for us remains that Putin succeeds in Ukraine."

06:13 Meta bans RT, Russian propaganda Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, has decided to limit the spread of Russian state propaganda through media like the TV channel RT. RT, previously known as Russia Today, and associated organizations are now banned globally from the company's platforms due to misinformation campaigns related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the European Union, RT has already been blocked since late spring 2022 due to disinformation campaigns.

05:33 Authoritarian Belarus President pardons 37 prisoners The leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has granted amnesty to 37 convicts charged with "extremism". This term is often used by Belarusian authorities to label government critics. Among the pardoned are several women and individuals with health issues. No details about the identities of the pardoned individuals were disclosed. Over the past two months, various groups of prisoners have been pardoned in Belarus predominantly for protesting against the government.

03:11 UN report: Human rights worsen in Russia A UN report reveals that human rights violations in Russia are intensifying. The Bulgarian appointed UN Special Rapporteur on Russia, Mariana Katzarova, claims that there is a structured system of human rights violations, designed to suppress civil society and political opposition. Critics of Russia's conflict against Ukraine and dissenters are being increasingly targeted. Katzarova estimates there are around 1372 political prisoners, facing charges and imprisonment on unjustified grounds, and experiencing torture while in custody. Political prisoners are routinely secluded, and sometimes forcefully committed to psychiatric clinics.

23:24 Sweden may head planned NATO presence in Finland NATO is considering establishing a military presence in northern Finland, with Sweden potentially assuming the leading role. Implementing a unique multinational NATO forces model called Forward Land Forces (FLF) is part of this plan, similar to those in other neighboring NATO countries bordering Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and his Finnish counterpart Antti Häkkänen shared this information during a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson felt honored to have been approached by Finland to serve as the "frame nation" for the presence. This presence is expected to strengthen NATO's overall security.

