Bundesliga - "Have pedaled well": Heidenheim on course to stay in the league

Coach Frank Schmidt was completely satisfied after 1. FC Heidenheim's crowning end to the year. He was "mega proud" and "mega happy", said the coach of the Bundesliga club after the spectacular 3:2 (0:1) in the regional duel with SC Freiburg. An own goal from Matthias Ginter in stoppage time saw the Heidenheim side defeat the Baden side on Wednesday. After 16 matchdays, the newly promoted team already has 20 points - and is therefore clearly on course to avoid relegation.

Schmidt warned that the team's position at the halfway stage is not decisive. But it was "an absolutely cool thing for the moment". The Heidenheim team had "pedaled well" on the first 16 stages of their "Tour de Bundesliga", summarized the coach. His team must continue like this.

Against Freiburg, his team once again "rolled up their sleeves and played FCH soccer with an incredibly high level of willingness and resilience", praised Schmidt.

Jan-Niklas Beste, who was absent due to illness, "probably did a few somersaults on the sofa at home because there were a few set pieces and you could see that our regular scorer was missing," said Schmidt with a grin. Nevertheless, it was enough for the victory they had hoped for at the end of the year.

