BVB coach - "Have faith in it": Terzic expects to stay with BVB

Dortmund soccer coach Edin Terzic apparently has no doubts that he will remain at Borussia Dortmund despite his team's continuing slump. "Of course I have faith in it," he replied after the disappointing 1:1 draw against FSV Mainz when asked whether he believed he would still be BVB coach in the new year. To get in the mood for the rest of the season, the Bundesliga fifth-placed team, who are now without a win in six competitive matches, will take part in a one-week training camp in Marbella (Spain) at the beginning of January.

Terzic was similarly combative in the first TV interviews after the final whistle of the match, which was accompanied by whistles: "I have signed a contract until 2025, and with that I have documented how much I would like to stay with this club for a long time," said the 41-year-old on Sat.1. With a serious face, he added: "How long I stay here is not for me to decide. Of course, the management and the results decide that. And the results in recent weeks have simply not been good, we know that."

According to reports, the club bosses want to carry out their regular analysis of the season so far before Christmas. This should also include an assessment of the coach's work. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl and managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke did not comment on the situation on Tuesday evening. Media reports of an alleged "player revolt" against Terzic had already caused additional controversy before the match.

The soccer coach referred to similar critical situations in the past, when he had rescued the team from a difficult situation and led them to cup victory and almost to the championship another time: "It is part of my history at Borussia that we have always shown a completely different face in the second half of the season. Almost two years ago and especially at the end of last season. That's the clear mandate for the team, that we can do it again."

BVB squad FSV squad Info on the match Reactions

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de