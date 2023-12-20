Skip to content
Hauptmann heads Dresden to away win in Bielefeld

Third division team Dynamo Dresden ended the soccer year with a win. On Wednesday evening, the Saxons defeated Arminia Bielefeld 1:0 (0:0). Niklas Hauptmann scored the only goal of the game with a header (77th minute) in front of 22,041 spectators, including around 2,000 SGD supporters.

The runners-up from Saxony largely controlled the game in the first half. What was lacking in their thoroughly appealing attacking play was the final consistency in finishing. The relegated second division side's best action resulted from a lapse by Dynamo goalkeeper Stefan Drljaca (11'), who, however, corrected his mistake himself.

Both teams had good chances to score in the second half. While Jakob Lemmer and Stefan Kutschke missed the lead twice in the space of a few seconds, Hauptmann struck with ice-cold precision.

