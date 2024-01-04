Consumer Protection Minister - Hauk wants more transparency in food prices

Baden-Württemberg's Consumer Protection Minister Peter Hauk (CDU) wants to promote greater transparency in food pricing. Food prices have recently risen massively, said Hauk on Thursday in Stuttgart. However, agriculture was only partly responsible for this, as it was only one link in the entire value chain. However, it was definitely not a driver of inflation, said Hauk.

There is an oligopoly in trade that needs to be investigated in depth, said the Minister of Agriculture. An oligopoly is a market with a few companies that occupy a large part of the market and are correspondingly powerful. Prices in trade deserve a closer look with regard to conformity in a market economy, said Hauk.

According to Hauk, a so-called market advisory board should also ensure greater transparency in future. This should be scientifically staffed, but also include representatives of those involved in the value creation stages. The market advisory board is to carry out a neutral assessment of producer, product, production and sales prices, according to the statement.

Source: www.stern.de