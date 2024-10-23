Hasselhoff's life was saved by Michael Newman.

"Baywatch" Actor Michael Newman Passes Away at 67

Michael Newman, famously known as "Newmie" from the hit series "Baywatch," passed away on October 20, according to Matthew Felker, producer of the "Baywatch" documentary "After Baywatch," who confirmed his death from "heart complications" to "People" magazine. The entire "Baywatch" team, including David Hasselhoff, who worked alongside Newman for 150 episodes, is mourning the loss.

Newman's journey into acting was quite unconventional. Originally a trained lifeguard and firefighter, he was initially hired by producer Gregory J. Bonann as a consultant to help get Hasselhoff and the rest of the cast ready for their roles. However, a small supporting role in the cult series eventually turned into a main role for Newman, who was a part of the main cast from the seventh to the tenth season.

Hasselhoff has expressed his deep gratitude for Newman's lifeguard skills, stating that he saved his life "at least four times." Newman was a "warrior," Hasselhoff shared, who performed dangerous stunts with ease, such as jumping from a motorboat to a jet ski. He was also an "incredible man" and a "great actor" who was always up for a challenge, even when Hasselhoff was directing him in a few episodes.

Nicole Eggert, another former "Baywatch" star, also paid tribute to Newman, calling him an "inspiration to us all" due to his knowledge and willingness to share it. She added that his long fight against Parkinson's disease made him a "beacon of strength" and that the beaches would never be the same without him.

Parkinson's put a halt to Newman's plans

In 2006, Michael Newman was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He shared with US "People" magazine that all his plans for spending time with his children and grandchildren were put on hold due to the disease.

On Instagram, Matthew Felker shared a heartfelt memory of his last encounter with Newman, who was mostly unconscious but miraculously woke up during his visit and said, "You're just in time" before laughing. This, according to Felker, was true to Newman's humorous spirit until the end.

During his acting career, Michael Newman gained fame in the 1990s, starring in the hit series "Baywatch" as a lifeguard and firefighter. Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2006, Newman continued to inspire others with his positive attitude and resilience, showcasing his strength throughout the decade.

