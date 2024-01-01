Turn of the year - Hasselbachplatz in Magdeburg cleared during the night

On New Year's Eve, the police cleared Hasselbachplatz in the center of Magdeburg. A spokeswoman for the Magdeburg police station confirmed a report by MDR Sachsen-Anhalt that some people had used pyrotechnics to target other people. The square with its numerous bars and restaurants had already been cleared around midnight.

According to the Magdeburg fire department, the fire and rescue services were called out to a total of 279 incidents on New Year's Eve. Up until the morning, there had been no reports of violence against the emergency services. The fire department mainly had to extinguish balcony fires, but all of these were without major damage. In the Diesdorf district, a hedge had burned over a length of 30 meters.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de