Economic policy - Haseloff: The AfD does not have the better people

Saxony-Anhalt's Minister President Reiner Haseloff believes that the economic situation is a major concern for many people in the east. "Surveys speak a clear language. People are asking themselves: Is my livelihood really still secure or could it pull the rug out from under my feet once again?" the CDU politician told the German Press Agency, referring to the biographies of many people after the end of the GDR.

"Some had to start over five times, experienced redundancies and bankruptcies. Because there is uncertainty about these issues again today, radical parties are currently enjoying such popularity," said Haseloff. "People are simply very worried, they've been through these holes before. That has a lasting effect."

According to over 84% of SMEs, the economic situation in Germany has deteriorated or even worsened considerably over the past twelve months. In a recently published survey by the German Association of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, around 43% of SMEs surveyed also stated that the situation of their own company had deteriorated. Around 40 percent also expect this to be the case in 2024.

Haseloff believes it is up to politicians to ensure lower energy prices and progress in integration. "The AfD doesn't have the better people, they are simply attracting the whole mood. In the coming months, we still have it in our hands to make it clear that we are offering solutions. We need clarity on the economic situation and migration."

Haseloff has been head of government since 2011 and is now the longest-serving minister president in Germany.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de