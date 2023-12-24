Skip to content
Haseloff thanks people for their holiday efforts

During a visit to Mansfeld-Südharz on Christmas Eve, Saxony-Anhalt's Minister President Reiner Haseloff thanked all those who work over the festive period. In the morning, he first visited a Johanniter retirement and nursing home in Mansfeld. He then visited the Mansfeld-Südharz police station

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
Reiner Haseloff (CDU), Minister President of Saxony-Anhalt, during a press conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Reiner Haseloff (CDU), Minister President of Saxony-Anhalt, during a press conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

During a visit to Mansfeld-Südharz on Christmas Eve, Saxony-Anhalt's Minister President Reiner Haseloff thanked all those who work over the festive period. In the morning, he first visited a Johanniter retirement and nursing home in Mansfeld. He then visited the Mansfeld-Südharz police station in Eisleben. "I would like to thank everyone who is on duty at Christmas," said a spokesperson for the CDU politician.

During his visit, Haseloff spoke at length with the employees, said the spokesperson. The residents of the home also serenaded the head of government. "They were very happy about Prime Minister Haseloff's visit," said the spokesperson. Among other things, the current flood situation and the everyday life of the officers were discussed at the police station. Haseloff was accompanied by the district administrator of the district, André Schröder(CDU)

