Haseloff: Schäuble was concerned about good development in the East

Saxony-Anhalt's Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU) has paid tribute to the services of the late CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble for German unity. "I am particularly grateful to him for his achievements in bringing about German unity," said Haseloff on Wednesday. The positive development in the East was a matter close to Schäuble's heart. Schäuble had shaped German politics in recent decades like hardly anyone else. He was a level-headed, astute and highly competent politician.

Former Federal Minister of the Interior, Federal Minister of Finance and President of the Bundestag, Schäuble fell asleep peacefully at home with his family at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The family told the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

Source: www.stern.de

