Haseloff: Must significantly increase energy supply

Energy costs were a major issue in 2023 - and are likely to remain so in 2024. Minister President Haseloff is calling for falling prices. How is this to be achieved?

Reiner Haseloff, Minister President of Saxony-Anhalt, speaks at an inauguration ceremony at the chemical park.
Saxony-Anhalt's Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU) has criticized the German government's energy policy and once again spoken out against a premature exit from lignite. "Energy prices cannot remain at this level. A different strategy must be pursued. We must significantly increase the energy supply so that prices fall," the CDU politician told the German Press Agency in Magdeburg.

"We can't just pursue a technology elimination strategy and take out one base after another: Nuclear, coal, gas," said Haseloff. "We therefore need coal for as long as the Coal Phase-out Act stipulates. An earlier phase-out is unrealistic."

According to the German Coal Phase-out Act, no more electricity will be generated from coal from 2038 in order to protect the climate. However, in its coalition agreement, the German government made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP had agreed to "ideally" bring forward the coal phase-out from 2038 to 2030.

Haseloff warns of the consequences of such a move. "The uncertainty is palpable. We are facing a major endurance test. In order to continue to be perceived as a top location, the federal government must finally calm down on energy issues," said the head of government.

The Minister President pointed out that companies are currently postponing investments or reorganizing them in their minds. "As a rule, corporations and companies only make major investments once every 20 years. This means that for the next few years, it must be clear to the economy where the price of gas and electricity will go. We are currently in a diffuse situation."

The chemical industry had recently pointed out the high burdens. The German Chemical Industry Association warned against the further shutdown of chemical plants in Germany and increased investment abroad. Energy is still too expensive and there is now a threat of even higher electricity costs as the federal subsidies for grid fees are to be discontinued.

