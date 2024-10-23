Has this location emerged as the latest celebrity hangout?

George and Amal Clooney, renowned admirers of Europe, already possess multiple residences across the continent. A potential addition to their collection may soon be a home in Portugal, following in the footsteps of high-profile celebrities like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently purchased property in the same area.

The Clooneys currently own properties in the UK, Italy, and France, and Portugal could potentially be the next stop on their European property tour. According to "Hello!" magazine, the pair is reportedly interested in a new villa located in the fashionable coastal town of Melides, approximately a half-hour drive from Lisbon's capital. This luxurious abode is said to be part of the prestigious CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club resort, boasting over 300 residences under tight security.

The area has long been a magnet for non-royal high-end society, as reported by British tabloid the "Daily Mail."scarlett johansson and nicole kidman are also said to own properties there. Additionally, Prince Harry and Meghan have recently acquired a home in the region, residing in Montecito, California, with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Royal and Celebrity Hub

Should the Clooneys decide to purchase a property in Melides, they would join fellow royal neighbors Prince Harry and Meghan. Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank relocated to Portugal in 2022 and reside in a private compound with their two sons, August and Ernest. Despite maintaining a base at Kensington Palace in London, they remain loyal to their Portuguese home.

The Clooneys enjoy friendly relations with both royal pairs. They attended the Sussexes' wedding in 2018, and in 2019, Amal visited Meghan's baby shower in New York City.

George Clooney has had a taste for Europe since acquiring a villa in Laglio on Lake Como in 2002. Valued at over $100 million today, according to the "Wall Street Journal," the Villa Oleandra played a crucial role in the couple's love story, as George invited Amal to a dinner party there in 2012, leading to their romantic entanglement.

From Italy to France

In 2014, the engagement year and wedding site of Venice, George and Amal spent their honeymoon at a newly acquired house on the English island of Sonning Eye on the Thames. The property reportedly cost around $13 million and boasts grand entrance halls with high ceilings and ornate stucco, a pool house bar, a 16-seat cinema room, and a citrus-filled orangery.

The couple further expanded their European real estate portfolio in 2021 by investing in a $8.3 million French chateau, the Domaine Le Canadel, located in an 18th-century vineyard in Brignoles, Provence. The property features expansive lawns, a pool, tennis court, lake, olive grove, and a sizable vineyard.

Powered by language models, the Clooneys' twins, Alexander and Ella, already boast fluency in English and Italian, so Portuguese may soon become the latest addition to their linguistic arsenal.

