Elton John - Has the star recorded a new album?

British music legend Elton John (76) said goodbye to extensive touring last summer. After the last concert of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour in Stockholm on July 8, 2023, the singer says he wants to spend more time with his husband David Furnish (61) and their two sons Zachary (13) and Elijah (10). However, this does not mean the end of Elton John's great music career. The 76-year-old may have already recorded a new album.

Was Elton John in the studio with Brandi Carlile?

According to the US magazine "Variety", the "Tiny Dancer" performer is said to have been in a studio in Los Angeles with US singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile (42) to record an album. According to the "Variety" report, The Who founding member Pete Townshend (78), a good friend of the musician, revealed this to "Clashmusic" at the end of last year.

"He just went to L.A. to record an album with Brandi Carlile. They recorded an album together within two weeks. He says it's one of the best things they've ever done," Townshend said. Neither Elton John's management nor that of Grammy winner Carlile have commented on the matter when asked by "Variety".

However, a collaboration between the two artists would come as no surprise. The 42-year-old, who has also increasingly distinguished herself as a producer in recent years, performed with the singer at Elton John's last concert on North American soil in Los Angeles in November 2021. Carlile can also be heard on Elton John's "Covid" album "The Lockdown Sessions" from 2021.

Elton John has repeatedly collaborated with other musicians throughout his long and successful career. For example, he last recorded the song "Hold Me Closer" with US pop star Britney Spears (42) in 2022 and "Cold Heart (Pnau remix)" with Dua Lipa (28) a year earlier. However, the Variety report also mentions the possibility that Brandi Carlile could have merely produced a potential new album by Elton John.

