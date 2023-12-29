After the break-up drama - Has Peter Klein filed for divorce?

Peter (56) and Iris Klein (56) have been separated since the beginning of the year. Their marriage crisis and cheating rumors made headlines for months. Iris Klein accused her husband of cheating on her with actress Yvonne Woelke (42) on the sidelines of filming for the RTL jungle camp in Australia. Both denied this, but Iris Klein insisted on her accusations. Now Peter Klein is said to have filed for divorce.

Divorce already filed in November?

According tothe newspaper "Bild", the 56-year-old is said to have filed for divorce in Germany before his participation in "Promi Big Brother" in November. The Kleins reunited in the "PBB" container a few months later. The reunion went surprisingly smoothly. Fans had even hoped for a love comeback until the very end.

In August, Iris Klein revealed to the "Bild" newspaper that her ex was refusing to sign the divorce papers. The reason for this was reportedly disagreements over finances. Iris Klein also wanted to finalize the divorce in her adopted home of Mallorca, where the former couple had lived for a long time.

Peter Klein wants to end things with Iris Klein

In August, however, Peter Klein assured RTL in an interview: "The divorce will definitely be finalized because I really want to put an end to this issue. I want to end this phase of my life, I want to tick it off, put it in the drawer and call it a day!"

Peter Klein himself has not yet confirmed that he has filed for divorce. According to the Bild newspaper, Iris Klein is still in a relationship with her new partner. There had been separation rumors over Christmas, as the two had apparently not spent the holidays together. Iris Klein had also deleted photos of them together on Instagram.

Peter and Iris Klein were married for almost 20 years.

